Joey Bada$$'s 'THE REV3NGE' Is A Sensational Return

Joey Bada$$ returns with sharp-shooting new single 'THE REV3NGE'.

The New Yorker has been out of sight for too damn long, and returns with a blast of new material.

A larger-than-life return, the bombastic production is set to some hell for leather bars from the MC.

An explosion in slow motion, he says: "This is a rude awakening..."

Discussing his sabbatical, Joey Bada$$ raps: “All of the doubters I’m proving them wrong, back with a classic I know it’s been long, heard they was missing me while I was gone.”

Tune in now.

