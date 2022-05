Joey Bada$$ has revealed plans for new album '2000'.

The album is out on June 17th, and it will be accompanied by a massive North American summer tour.

Released on Columbia Records, it follows almost exactly 10 years on from his breakout mixtape, '1999'.

Joey Bada$$ recently shared his 'luxe new single 'The Rev3nge' in full.

