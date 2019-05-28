Joesef Raises His Voice For 'Loverboy'

Glasgow based talent Joesef has shared his impeccable new single 'Loverboy'.

With just one track to his name Joesef has always sparked incredible hype, with fans swooning at his effervescent alt-pop.

Set to play a headline show in his home city at King Tuts on August 31st, the rising songwriter is now ready to share his new single.

'Loverboy' is an irresistible return, fusing yacht pop to some pointed hip-hop beats and that stellar lilting vocal.

It's an otherworldly feast, with Joesef allowing his voice to pirouette into some hitherto unexplored corners.

A bold statement, you can tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.