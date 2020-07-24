Joel Culpepper Nabs Munya Chawawa For 'Thought About You' Video

Joel Culpepper is joined by comedian Munya Chawawa for his new 'Thought About You' video.

The songwriter's new album 'Sgt Culpepper' lands on July 23rd, an ambitious, collaboration heavy set that is split into four chapters.

New single 'Thought About You' is out now, with producer Shawn Lee working with Joel to produce a synth heavy R&B leaning jam.

Joel Culpepper comments...

"'Thought About You' leads the charge for ‘The Love’ chapter on the record. This chapter represents a side of me that’s often seen on stage - impulsive, passionate and in the moment. I think this song is a reflection of all those things - I flipped the script from previous tracks in a nod to sensual psychedelic soul."

"We worked with producer Shawn Lee on this one - a real dude who completely understood that sound I was trying to go for authentically. Shawn actually put me on to Shuggie Otis - a song called 'Aht Ah Mi Hed', I had on loop forever. This track, along with Bowie’s take on soul in the 70s with 'Young Americans', both inspired 'Thought About You'. I'd describe it as my take on a mid-70s head bop. We loved what Shawn did with this track so much, we asked them to drum on the record, so he's on the entire album apart from two tracks."

Munya Chawawa stars in the new video, with the Sholto Price directed clip finding Joel Culpepper arriving in a glitzy showbiz realm.

Joel adds: "I had a vision that the opening of this chapter ‘The Love’ had to be performance based, pop and transporting us to a time reflective of the song’s aesthetic. I remember Sholto showed me Pieter Synman’s previous work with slowthai."

"I love the way he brings colours and characters to the forefront, which is what he did with this. The track’s producer Shawn Lee also appears in a top of the pops style cameo, as well as Mad J, a waacking style dancer from South Korea - she taught us the dance routine back and forth via Instagram. Munya Chawawa as host was the icing on the cake. We told him the vibe was like Parkinson interviewing Muhammad Ali and off he went, complete improv. Special shout out to our stylist Fahrad Nior who brought out my inner Curtis, Shuggie and Sly Stone. He took us all there."

Tune in now.

