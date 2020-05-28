Joeboy's 'Celebration' Is A Joyous Slice Of Afro-Pop

Joeboy ends 2020 in style with new single 'Celebration'.

The rising force is part of Mr Eazi’s #emPawa100 talent incubator, and he's peppered the year with numerous smashes.

Following on from 'Lonely' and 'Call', new single 'Celebration' taps into the joyous side of Joeboy's nature.

A song about escaping the traumas of the past and giving thanks, it lands at a suitably reflective time of year.

He comments...

In a year that has been more torrid than fulfilling for many of us, we still need to give thanks and appreciate the littlest of things and that’s what ‘Celebration’ is about. 'Celebration' is a song of happiness that signifies that we shall be alright regardless of the challenges.

The full video is online now - tune in below.

