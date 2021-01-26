Joe Worricker's 'Window Shopping' Is A Soulful Return

Joe Worricker returns with new single 'Window Shopping'.

The soulful songwriter caused a stir a few years back, linking with legendary label Rough Trade and holding down a residency at Ronnie Scott's.

Taking a step back to pore over his artistry, he began looking once more at what truly resonated with him.

New single 'Window Shopping' is out on January 29th, with the release handled by his own Blu Genie Records.

A testament to his dogged independence, the song touches deep, a reflection on love in the era of the dating app.

Lyrics that hold true to the idea of The One, 'Window Shopping' was constructed alongside long-time Amy Winehouse collaborator Craigie Dodds.

Husky voiced yet fragile, powerful yet introspective, it's a song that finds Joe digging deep. He comments:

“It’s a song about window shopping for a future partner, the qualities they exude and the qualities you think you’re looking for while you’re searching for The One... I still haven’t found The One.”

Tune in now.

