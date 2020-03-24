Joe Strummer To Be Celebrated In New Film

The Clash frontman Joe Strummer will be celebrated in a new film.

A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Life Of Joe Strummer airs this Friday - August 21st - on what would have been the punk icon's birthday.

The two-hour event features unseen live footage alongside a number of special performances, testimonials, and more.

The film boasts contributions from Joe Strummer's friends and peers, and will be steered by songwriter Jesse Malin.

“To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honour Joe is really touching,” says Joe’s wife Lucinda Tait. “Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organising all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can't all be in the same room together, I cannot think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this.”

Jesse Malin adds: “This tribute to Joe is not only a great way to honour him, but to also remind people how important his message is right now...”

A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Life Of Joe Strummer airs on August 21st for free at JoeStrummer.com , with all donations benefiting Save Our Stages.

