Joe Ramsey Looks To The Simple Things On 'Another Day'

Joe Ramsey has shared his new single 'Another Day'.

The Middlesbrough indie folk champion is racing ahead, planning his latest EP with the assistance of Help Musicians’ Do it Differently Fund.

Produced by James Kenosha, 'Making Notes' is a direct return, with Joe Ramsey aiming to tap into pent up emotion.

Take 'Another Day'. A song of lockdown ennui, the songwriter reflects on the little things that make his life worth living.

A song about humble gains, it builds to that gently uplifting chorus before moving to the grand finale.

He comments...

“'Another Day' is about enjoying the simple things in life that I once took for granted. Through lockdown, I was given a creative freedom which I had never had before, allowing me to truly express my emotions and feelings at that time. I was going to bed one night and had the line 'Should I be as happy as I am right now?' stuck in my head, and that is the core and centre of the track's meaning. It is a very special song to me, and the one that means the most.”

