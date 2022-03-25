Joe Ramsey Charms With 'Making Notes'

After a run of bright indie-folk bangers, Joe Ramsey has finally taken the plunge and released his debut EP. With a cracking selection of five bright, sunshine-y tracks, ‘Making Notes’ serves as the perfect summary of exactly what makes Joe Ramsey such a charmer.

The collection is a split of oldies, and some sparklingly new goldies. Familiar singles ‘Another Day’ and ‘Caught In’ open the EP with their warm, larger-than-life energy. When it comes to the newer tracks, ‘Two Sides’ and ‘Stride’ harnesses that same burst of raucous, festival-worthy indie vigour we know and love, while ‘Take It From Me’ shows a different side to Ramsey. Slower and far more introspective this track hints at a more mature side to the singer.

The EP’s newer tracks are highly impacted by the pandemic, Ramsey comments. “I felt the past 18 months or so has changed my life for the better, which I know is a weird thing to say. I wrote all of these songs in lockdown [and it allowed me to see] how I basically find the simple things in life the most enjoyable and rewarding.”

Ramsey’s creativity flourished in lockdown, due to the amount of time just to focus on creation. This positive, creative experience is exactly why the release is coated in a bright sheen - aiming to seek out the joy in times that felt otherwise dark and hopeless. “The EP is a burden of positivity and hope, always finding that light at the end of what seemed like a never-ending tunnel for most people.”

Words: Emily Swingle