Joe Lycett's Ultra-Sweary 'Imagine' Spoof Is Fantastic

Comedian Joe Lycett - or should that be Hugo Boss? - has organised a fantastic 'Imagine' spoof.

A viral clip earlier this week swept across social media, with Gal Gadot arranging a host of celebrity pals to sing John Lennon's 'Imagine' one line at a time.

As well as being a hopelessly overused song, the sheer earnestness was cringe-worthy, while the lack of self-awareness - just donate to charity fr Chrissakes - was overwhelming.

Joe Lycett / Hugo Boss - delete as applicable - organised a spoof version, poking fun at the celebrity performances.

Replacing every second word with "bastard" it's a wonderfully sweary workout, featuring guest spots from some great British comedians.

Check it out now.

Made a video with some friends pic.twitter.com/12DV9DU1Ep — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 19, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.