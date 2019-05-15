Joe Goddard Takes HÆLOS' New Single 'Empty Skies' Out For A Spin

Joe Goddard has stepped in to re-work the new HÆLOS single 'Empty Skies'.

The London four-piece are currently moving around Europe on a full Autumn tour, one that touches down in the UK shortly.

Set to play a London headline show at Studio 9294 this week, the band's studio album 'Any Random Kindness' remains a perennial spin in the Clash office.

We've been tickled, then, by this extensive re-work from Hot Chip and Greco-Roman stalwart Joe Goddard which adds a more direct dancefloor edge.

It's a heads-down, tech-edged house thumper, with Joe Goddard bolstering the bass for a more physical appeal.

Retaining the heady atmosphere of the original, 'Empty Skies' is turned into something more nuanced.

Tune in now.

