Joe Connor Little's 'Always' Sails To The Heart Of Love

London-via-Leicester songwriter Joe Connor Little has shared his new single 'Always'.

This time round its a spartan acoustic jewel from the rising artist, who conjures astonishing potency from such a minimalist palette.

Largely working on the down strokes, his hushed but never hurried chords apply a gentle intensity to the song.

Lyrically, his frosted words get to the heart of love, while being surrounded by self-doubt at every turn.

He says: “I guess what I'm picking at is the wide-eyed rejection of this feeling, in the incorruptible belief that everything will work out as it should.”

The neat intersection of music and word play allows Joe Connor Little to reach for something truly powerful, reminiscent of Elliott Smith in places.

Joe continues: “I wanted to create a sound that echoed that tenderness with an intimacy that put as little space as possible between the listener and myself.”

“For that reason, I limited the use of instruments, effects or harmonies, and dispelled percussion entirely - bar the shaker in the choruses.”

Tune in now.

