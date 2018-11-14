Joe Cardamone's 'Deadbeats' Is Jaw-Dropping

Joe Cardamone had reached rock bottom.

Frontman of The Icarus Line, the band split, leaving him without a vehicle, without focus.

Gradually pulling himself together, he battled personal grief in the process, losing close friends and collaborators.

'Holy War' became the focal point for this pain and confusion, a means to battle through, and exorcise those feelings.

Out now, it's a remarkable record, with Joe Cardamone reaching for life at its most potent, most visceral at every turn.

Returning to the UK for a one off show this weekend, the LA artist is ready to share the potent, bruising video for mixtape standout 'Deadbeats'.

Jarring, electrifying rock in an electronic context, it's reminiscent of The Birthday Party in its confrontational nous.

Watch it now.

Catch Joe Cardamone at the following shows:

November

18 London Shacklewell Arms

19 Paris SuperSonic

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.