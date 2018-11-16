Joe Armon-Jones Shares New Dub Excursions

Joe Armon-Jones has shared two new dub excursions, set to be gathered on an incoming 12 inch.

The keyboard player has enjoyed a stellar 12 months, part of a banner year for British jazz.

A member of Ezra Collective, his own album as a band leader 'Starting Today' was a wonderful fusion of underground styles.

Out now on Brownswood, Joe Armon-Jones returns to this material for a new two-part dub excursion that throws his jazz compositions into an echo chamber.

Available digitally and with a 12 inch on pre-order , ‘Starting Today Dub’ is a stretched out, ultra-sparse journey into sound, while ‘Mollison Dub Vocal Version (Feat. Asheber)’ is a spacey yet spiritual embodiment of cross-genre communication.

Tune in below.

For tickets to the latest Joe Armon-Jones shows click HERE.

