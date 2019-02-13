Joe Armon-Jones Shares 'Icy Roads (Stacked)'

Joe Armon-Jones has shared his fantastic new single 'Icy Roads (Stacked)'.

The keys player released his debut album 'Starting Today' in 2018, a superb six track collection that found Joe Armon-Jones coming into his own as a band leader.

Later following this with a special dub release, Joe Armon-Jones also found time to work as a member of Ezra Collective on their debut album.

Touring the globe with Ezra Collective, the keys player returns to his own group for a new release.

Available to pre-order on 12 inch vinyl, 'Icy Roads (Stacked)' comes complete with the vinyl only B-side ‘Aquarius’ and artwork that references Herbie Hancock’s 1974 album ‘Thrust’.

It's a piece that shows his growing confidence as a composer and orchestrator, with its dubby low-end, sparkling keys, and it's weighty nod to spiritual jazz.

Check it out now.

<a href="http://joearmon-jones.bandcamp.com/album/icy-roads-stacked">Icy Roads (Stacked) by Joe Armon-Jones</a>

Catch Joe Armon-Jones at the following shows:

June

7 London XOYO (with Legowelt and Arab Acid)

9 London Cross The Tracks

