Joe Armon-Jones Returns With Solo Cut 'Pray'

London jazz musician Joe Armon-Jones returns with new cut 'Pray'.

Renowned for his group playing - he's a member of Ezra Collective, and has collaborated extensively with Nubya Garcia - Joe Armon-Jones is also a noted composer.

The keys player inaugurates his new Aquarii imprint with a solo cut, calling the label “a home for the music that is around me; somewhere it can live and somewhere it can flourish”.

'Pray' finds Joe Armon-Jones leading from the front, aided by black midi's percussion powerhouse Morgan Simpson, and Nubiyan Twist bassist Luke Wynter.

As ever with Joe's work, the track goes deep, matching the kinetic appeal of the dancefloor to something much more nuanced and spiritual.

Tune in now.

- - -

