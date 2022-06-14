Joe Armon-Jones Links With Asheber For Grenfell Salute 'No Weapon'

Joe Armon-Jones links with Asheber on new Grenfell salute 'No Weapon'.

The song was sculpted the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, which took place five years ago today (June 14th).

The jazz-leaning pianist worked closely with Asheber on the song; real name Niles Hailstones, he is a resident of the West London area effected, and spent time on community relief in the aftermath of the fire.

The dubby low-end is matched to jazz abstraction, system culture allowed to take root and morph into something quite new, both familiar and alien.

Finally granted its official release, 'No Weapon' is online now, alongside a live take captured at Brixton Electric back in 2019.

All proceeds from sales of 'No Weapon' will be donated to One Voice Community Collective (OVCC CIC). OVCC is an African-Caribbean organisation based in the historical location of Ladbroke Grove, North Kensington. It is a centre for healing and reparatory justice.

<a data-cke-saved-href=&quot;https://joearmon-jones.bandcamp.com/album/no-weapon&quot; href=&quot;https://joearmon-jones.bandcamp.com/album/no-weapon&quot;>No Weapon by Joe Armon-Jones</a>

Photo Credit: Fabrice Bourgelle

