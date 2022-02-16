Joe Armon-Jones, Fatima Confirm Collaborative EP

Joe Armon-Jones and Fatima will combine on a new EP.

As a member of Ezra Collective and through his own extensive solo work Joe Armon-Jones has established himself as a key voice in the UK jazz community.

A nimble, free-thinking collaborator, he links with neo-soul voice Fatima for a brand new EP.

'Tinted Shades' will be released on March 4th, a joint release through Armon-Jones’ label, Aquarii Records.

New single '#1' is online now, and it's a superb fusion of their outlooks, forging something joint and unified.

Broken Antenna directs the video, and it's a neat counterpoint to the track itself - Joe Armon-Jones' lush keys, and Fatima's absorbing, painterly vocal style.

Tune in now.

