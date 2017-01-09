Jodie Abacus Steams Ahead On 'You're Crazy'

London future-soul artist Jodie Abacus has been there and done that.

An artist with incredible breadth of experience, he uses this to his advantage, focussing on elements of his own life in the process.

New single 'You're Crazy' loops those Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye influences round, turning it into 21st century soul.

It's about a failed relationship, but Jodie is able to look back with a smile on his face. He explains:

"Ever had a crazy ex?? No? Just me then! I have a primary rule: never let your muses know that a song you wrote is about them...especially the crazy ones."

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Jodie Abacus shows click HERE.

