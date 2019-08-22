Jockstrap's 'Robert' Was Inspired By Skrillex, Robert Mapplethorpe

Jockstrap have shared their new song 'Robert'.

The duo will release new EP 'Wicked City' on July 19th through Warp Records, and it's a bold, entirely singular project.

New song 'Robert' was given a spin in Jamie xx's Essential Mix on Radio 1 earlier this year, and it's now given a full release.

Out now, the song was seemingly inspired by Skrillex and Robert Mapplethorpe, and features a guest spot from Injury Reserve.

Taylor Skye says of the track:

“We spent about two years making ‘Robert’, although the majority of it was done in the first few months. Most of the time after that, we were just second guessing whether it made any sense. When we were on tour with Injury Reserve, your bro managed to secure a Steppa J Groggs feature and the rest was history. Skrillex and Robert Mapplethorpe inspired this track.”

Alongside this, Jockstrap have shared an online virtual exhibition - titled Implied Gallery, you can check it out HERE.

