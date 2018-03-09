Jockstrap's 'Hayley' Feels Completely Individual

Jockstrap has offered up their debut single 'Hayley', and it doesn't quite sound like anything else around.

The ferociously competitive London music scene tends to produce individual voices, but right now the capital feels especially spoilt with riches.

A duo - Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye - Jockstrap's debut single is inspired by a Louis Theroux documentary, in which the presenter speakers to sex workers.

Ellery explains: “There’s this prostitute called Hayley, she’s very charming, intelligent, gorgeous. Louis falls for her - the chemistry is so blatant. It’s about her, and the back story I made up about her.”

With its drifting jazz ambiance placed in an electronic setting, the sound is both lush and frayed around the edges, self-evidently DIY.

Tune in below.

Catch Jockstrap at the following shows:

September

27 London Heaven w/ Let’s Eat Grandma

December

6 London St Pancras Church

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

