Jockstrap Sign To Rough Trade, Share Ravey New Single '50/50'

Jockstrap have signed to Rough Trade, sharing new single '50/50' to toast the deal.

The London based experimentalists lit up 2020 with a series of startling releases, including their 'Wicked City' EP and 'Beavercore' mixtape.

Signing to esteemed independent label Rough Trade, Jockstrap return with something new by way of celebration.

A direct, up-front rave-saturated electronic burner, '50/50' rides a devastating beat built by Taylor Skye during a bed bound bout of tonsillitis.

Gloriously unhinged progressive pop, the sweat-soaked visuals were shot during a night at Hackney’s debauched club/venue The Glove That Fits. Dive in below.

- - -