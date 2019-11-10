Jockstrap Dive Into A "Beautiful Sound World" On 'Acid'

London based duo Jockstrap have shared their fascinating new single 'Acid'.

The band rightfully gained plaudits for their intriguing 2018 mini-album 'Love Is The Key To The City', before taking a backseat.

Comprised of Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye, you might well recognise Ellery from her recent role in Bafta winning Cornish film BAIT.

Recently signing to Warp Records, their first release on the legendary stable is new electro-pop fizzer 'Acid'.

It's emblematic of the way the pair work - with Taylor Skye sculpting a "beautiful sound world" around Ellery's distinctive songwriting.

She comments: "'Acid' is a track for my brother. It’s expansive, vibrant and filled with love. Taylor designed this beautiful sound world: I sent him a 6/8 ballad and he sent me back this other worldly thing.”

Taylor Skye adds: “Georgia sent me this swooning, expressive, tender piano demo and I did my best to match it. It was real fun to produce. I feel like this is the most uplifting song we’ve made so far - it almost has summer vibes."

Tune in now.

Catch Jockstrap supporting Anna Meredith at London's EartH on February 5th.

Photo Credit: Maxwell Granger

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.