Jockstrap Announce New EP 'Wicked City'

Left-field pop pairing Jockstrap have dropped new single ‘The City’ and announced new EP, ‘Wicked City.’

The band, comprised of Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye, surprised fans by announcing they have new music coming June 5th via Warp.

Staying true to form, the latest track is avant-garde and unconventional, as the duo plays with static sounds and lo-fi beats.

It sounds almost like two different songs, as the tune starts with Ellery’s angelic singing and soft piano notes, before altering to experimental electro-rap.

As Ellery explains in a statement: “There are multiple narratives to 'Wicked City': sanity to madness; realism to surrealism and innocence to experience. But when it comes down to it, it’s a breakup/breakdown record that presents how I dealt with losing what I had when I wrote ‘love is the key’.”

Check it out now.

'Wicked City' EP will be released on June 5th. Tracklisting:

1. Robert

2. Acid

3. Yellow In Green

4. The City

5. City Hell

Words: Caroline Edwards

Photo Credit: Maxwell Granger

