Joanna Lumley Is Hosting Black Eyed Peas' 20th Anniversary Show

Joanna Lumley is set to host a special ITV show dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Black Eyed Peas.

The AbFab star and all round national treasure is perhaps an odd choice, but Joanna Lumley seemingly has a close relationship with the hip-hop group turned pop phenomenon.

The show will be broadcast later in the year, and features some classic footage alongside new performances, focussing on that run of international hits.

Joanna Lumley comments: "I'm both a friend to and a big fan of The Black Eyed Peas. It's very exciting to be part of this and I'm looking forward to it enormously."

will.i.am adds: "I have my family, my Black Eyed Peas family and my Voice UK family. I’ve always felt at home in the UK and, as a group, we continue to feel Big Love from our fans over here. We are excited to be sharing the backstory of our journey to success with you all."

Well, there we are.

