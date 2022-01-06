Joan Shelley's 'Home' Is A Blast Of Beauty

Joan Shelley has shared her new single 'Home'.

The songwriter's new album 'The Spur' - her sixth to date - is out on June 24th, and it's her first since 2019's wonderful 'Like The River Loves The Sea'.

Sessions were split between Kentucky and Chicago, honing in on Joan Shelley's divine minimalism.

James Elkington serves as producer, and his natural, unaffected touch places a fingerprint on 'Home'.

Online now, it's a blast of beauty, the sharp intensity magnified by the restrained palette and her whispered incantation.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mickie Winters

- - -