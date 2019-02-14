Joan Shelley Shares Startling New Song 'Coming Down For You'

Joan Shelley has shared her first song in two years, the beautiful 'Coming Down For You'.

The songwriter's self-titled album bowled over all who heard it on its 2017 release, a record constructed in Chicago alongside Wilco's Jeff Tweedy.

New song 'Coming Down For You' is her first piece of new material in two years, and it rides in on a stately gallop.

Recorded at Greenhaus Studios in Reykjavik, Iceland, it features close collaborators Nathan Salsburg, James Elkington and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy.

Frosted Americana built around that arresting, cyclical guitar riff, Joan Shelley explains: "[It] came to me while I was in motion and I couldn’t write it down. I was thinking of the rhythm of animals, of work, and of travel; the rhythm of someone riding into chaos to bring a loved one back out again."

Tune in now.

