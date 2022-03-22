Joan As Police Woman, Damon Albarn Unite On 'Get My Bearings'

Joan As Police Woman links with Damon Albarn on new single 'Get My Bearings'.

Joan As Police Woman's new album 'The Solution Is Restless' is a deeply communal affair, featuring afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen on drums.

One of his final studio sessions before his sad passing, Tony Allen is joined by contributors such as Dave Okumu of The Invisible.

New song 'Get My Bearings' is online now, and the purring rhythm undulations of Tony Allen are augmented by vocals from Joan As Policewoman and special guest Damon Albarn.

Joan Wasser comments...

"‘Get My Bearings’, a duet with Damon Albarn, was written shortly after Tony’s death. It’s an evocation of the incredibly thin membrane between life and death. The idea of “mysticism” is the only way to describe it. My intellect cannot place death. It’s what floats beyond where the music resides."

Matt Weiner - creator of Mad Man, co-writer of The Sopranos - directs the video, which you can find below.

'The Solution Is Restless' will be released on May 11th.

- - -