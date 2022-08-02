Jo Schornikow Launches New Album 'Altar'

Australian songwriter Jo Schornikow has laid out plans for new album 'Altar'.

A key member of acclaimed group Phosphorescent, the path to Jo Schornikow's solo record took her back to where it all began.

Written in journeys between Melbourne and Nashville, 'Altar' was recorded in Melbourne during a swelteringly hot Australian summer.

Utilising a console thrown out by a near-by TV company, Jo Schornikow - together with producer Selwyn Cozens, who also plays drums on the record - gradually brought 'Altar' into focus.

Out on May 20th, the album is led by wonderful new song 'Visions', packed with aspects of power pop and Americana, lit by gleaming Australian light.

A wonderful introduction, you can check out 'Visions' below.

'Altar' will be released on May 20th.

- - -