Jme's 'Grime MC' Album Is Incoming

Jme seems to have firmed up plans for his 'Grime MC' album.

It's his first full length since 'Integrity' became a stunning DIY success, with the MC later seeming to fade from view.

Skepta - his brother, and fellow BBK member - just tweeted out a fresh linking, indicating that 'Grime MC' is imminent.

It looks like it will land on November 29th, and will be followed by some intimate in-store appearances.

Here's the video:

The dates mentioned in the clip are:

November

29 Kingston Banquet Records

30 London Rough Trade East

December

1 Glasgow HMV

2 Liverpool HMV

3 Manchester HMV

4 Sheffield Bear Tree

5 Birmingham HMV

UPDATE

'Grime MC' will indeed drop on November 29th - it's a physical exclusive, too, with HMV confirming the news.

JUST ANNOUNCED



The one and only Jme is back with a brand new album #GrimeMC on 29th Nov and he's going to be up and down the country to play live and sign copies. Click the link for full details

https://t.co/UMnUW1qPy6#hmvLive pic.twitter.com/S83oDo1o1h — ho ho ho merry vhristmas (@hmvtweets) November 14, 2019

