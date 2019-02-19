Jme Announces 'Grime MC' Screenings

BBK founder Jme appears to be previewing his next move.

The rapper last released a full album in 2015, with 'Integrity' arguably becoming one of the most powerful full length projects to emerge from grime in the past 10 years.

A colossal independent success, he's largely laid low since then, before retreating from social media as 2019 dawned.

Now it seems something new is approaching. Ticket app DICE has shared a notification for cinema screenings, previewing a film called Grime MC.

The blurb is as follows: "Jme fans – and everyone else tbh – you’re not gonna want to let this pass you by. Grab your popcorn and settle in for this exclusive big screen experience, created from Jme’s eagerly awaited forthcoming new album. Wanna know more about just what that entails? Well get yourself a ticket then."

You don't want to miss this. Tickets go on sale at 6pm tonight (February 20th).

JME. GRIME MC. TICKETS ON SALE AT 6PM DAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!https://t.co/QHqJcDY0ES pic.twitter.com/0jdZYTM6Tg — Julie Adenuga (@JulieAdenuga) February 20, 2019

