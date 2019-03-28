J.Müller's Soulful 'Rebirth' Is About Letting Go

J.Müller delves deep within herself to make her art.

Someone who is in touch with her own feelings, the South African born, London based artist is planing a slew of new activities.

A full book of poetry sketched out over the past three years is incoming, with Peaceful Thoughts affording J.Müller space to get her life down on paper.

Musically, too, she intends to surge ahead. A new EP is incoming, with her soulful tones wrapping themselves around those exceptional lyrics.

She explains:

"Sometimes life requires us to go through various different rebirths in our lives. I was forced to surrender everything that I held dear to the ‘truth’. Instantaneously it all became obsolete and in this surrender, was born a new version of myself, truer than I have ever experienced before. My music is an expression of my journeying through life."

New song 'Rebirth' airs through Clash, a caramel soft piece of songwriting where each word seems to slide effortlessly out of the speaker.

Tune in now.

Catch J.Müller in London at Shoreditch House on April 4th and Nobu Shoreditch on April 18th.

