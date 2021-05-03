Jlin, SOPHIE Combine On 'JSLOIPNHIE'

An unheard collaboration from Jlin and SOPHIE has emerged online.

Electronic estival Unsound has curated a brand new compilation, featuring a plethora of specially commissioned collaborations.

So, you can expect Moor Mother with Geng, new material from Tim Hecker with Agata Harz and Katarzyna Smoluk, and a lot more.

Released alongside a brand new book, the compilation features a posthumous piece from SOPHIE.

The producer links with Jlin on the new track, with 'JSLOIPNHIE' offering another tantalising glimpse of SOPHIE's other-worldly originality.

Tragically, we lost SOPHIE earlier this year - read an in-depth salute to the producer HERE.

Check out 'JSLOIPNHIE' below.

