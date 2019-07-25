JJ Wilde's 'Wired' Is A Jagged Statement Of Intent

JJ Wilde isn't about to apologise for who she is.

She spent too damn long trying - a female artist in an industry where the Big Decisions are dominated by male voices, she fought for her space on the landscape.

An unrepentant songwriter who makes and shapes her own sound, JJ Wilde spent time on the road with Incubus, The Struts and Reignwolf, building her own outlook.

Now she's ready. Debut EP 'Wilde Eyes, Steady Hands' is out now, and it's literate side matches Liz Phair while its crunch recalls Bikini Kill or PJ Harvey.

There's a swagger, too, a confidence, a sign that JJ Wilde isn't about to bow down to anyone in her pursuit of glory.

EP highlight 'Wired' is a jagged statement of intent, driving that taut, visceral guitar riff straight into the red production levels.

We've got first play of the video, an up-front glimpse of JJ Wilde and what she aims to achieve...

