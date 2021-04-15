Jinjé Shares Exploratory Techno Jewel 'Cinétique'

Leeds based artist Jinjé has shared his new techno piece 'Cinétique'.

The project is helmed by Lee Malcolm, perhaps best known for his extensive involvement with post-rock meets live electronic project Vessels.

Solo endeavour Jinjé is a refined take on techno's splintered left-wing, matching club tropes to moments of introverted exploration.

Working with Mesh, a few EP is incoming, and it's led by the bubbling techno experimentation of 'Cinétique'.

Praised by 6Music's own Mary Anne Hobbs, it matches subtle melodic flair to a desire to maintain some fun of intimate communication.

Check out 'Cinétique' below.

