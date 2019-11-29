Jimmy Edgar Shares SOPHIE, Danny Brown Collaborations

Jimmy Edgar has shared two new singles, featuring SOPHIE and Danny Brown.

The producer is back, demonstrating his versatility on a hyper-creative double A-side release, featuring two iconoclastic talents.

New track 'METAL' finds Edgar duelling with SOPHIE, and it's an extension of a friendship that goes back almost a decade.

Jimmy Edgar reflects: "SOPHIE and I met at Fabric in London in the 2010s and since then we have performed live together as well as worked together with artists such as Charli XCX and Vince Staples, ‘METAL’ is reflective of our love for designer sounds finely sculpted on boutique computer equipment."

On the flip, you can find the motivational urge 'GET UP' which pairs the producer's blistering digital mayhem with Danny Brown's unhinged bars.

Tune in below.

