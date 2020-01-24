Jimmy Edgar Shares New Double Drop

Jimmy Edgar has shared two brand new singles.

The producer's new project 'Cheetah Bend' is incoming, introduced last month with his SOPHIE and Danny Brown collaboration.

Two new tracks are online now, spinning Jimmy Edgar's production out in two different directions.

'Be With You' matches his work against Millie Go Lightly, an effervescent collaboration that fell into place almost immediately.

“I met Millie Go Lightly passing by my Atlanta studio; I heard some amazing vocals coming out of the room and my engineer offered to introduce us,” remembers Edgar. “We laughed cause we were wearing the exact same color coordination and couldn’t get past that.”

“I played her some sounds and she went in and freestyled everything on the spot just like the other ATL rap artists I work with. I love her story, too: she’s from London but lasered in on Atlanta and started working with Young Thug, all on a string of inspiration. We are aligned in the sense that she has this infectious confidence and talent to back it up.”

'ZIGZAG' meanwhile taps into the energy of Autumn, “where magical beings cast spells on you to confuse and disturb you, causing many distractions in your life moments. When it finally opens to the end melodies you realize your own power and the only spells cast on you are the ones that you allow.”

Check out both tracks below.

'Cheetah Bend' is incoming.

