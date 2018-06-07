Jimmy Eat World Have Some Advice On Naming Your Band

Jimmy Eat World have given fans a brief lesson in formulating a band name.

The group's curious but memorable moniker has one obvious drawback, with their acronym leading to some fairly outlandish conspiracy theories in the darker corners of the internet.

Speaking to fans online, the band revealed more about the origins of the name, and gave some advice to aspiring musicians.

Put simply: "Make sure its acronym displayed really large on your artwork or t-shirts won’t be complicating matters..."

A little history on how we came up with the band name: We were rehearsing in my garage (Zach here) and Jim told us we got asked to play a party in the storage room of Name Brand Exchange in Mesa on Southern and Val Vista in Feb of 94. pic.twitter.com/qe5lw5X6CX — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) July 27, 2018

So we took a break from the garage and huddled around our kitchen island and decided to play the show but at that time, we hadn’t yet sorted out a name so we needed to figure that out ASAP. — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) July 27, 2018

Tom and Rick (who wasn’t in the band quite yet) played in a band together that would change their name for every show. Me, zach, would go to a lot of those shows and I was there when they called themselves “Jimmy Eat World” and it stuck with me. — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) July 27, 2018

So I’m not sure who threw that name out but it was brought up and we discussed it for less than 5 min, no shit, we decided to call ourselves Jimmy Eat World so we could play this dumb ass party. My memory was that it was a Valentines Day Party but not sure. — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) July 27, 2018

So moral of the story: even seemingly small and insignificant decisions can be much bigger than you could imagine. Slow down sometimes and make sure it’s right. — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) July 27, 2018

