Jimmy Eat World Have Some Advice On Naming Your Band

Robin Murray / / 29 · 07 · 2018
Jimmy Eat World have given fans a brief lesson in formulating a band name.

The group's curious but memorable moniker has one obvious drawback, with their acronym leading to some fairly outlandish conspiracy theories in the darker corners of the internet.

Speaking to fans online, the band revealed more about the origins of the name, and gave some advice to aspiring musicians.

Put simply: "Make sure its acronym displayed really large on your artwork or t-shirts won’t be complicating matters..."

