Jimi Somewhere Drops New EP 'Ponyboy'

Norwegian alt-pop riser Jimi Somewhere has shared his new EP 'Ponyboy' in full.

The young artist fled smalltown Scandinavia for Los Angeles while still a teen, immersing himself in the pop machine.

At times struggling to keep his head above water, the sink-or-swim experience pushed his songwriting to a new level.

The past few years are distilled on new EP 'Ponyboy', a six track collection of vivid alt-pop ephemera.

Out now, the release of accompanied by the dazzling video for EP highlight 'Blue Skies', constructed by Jimi Somewhere alongside Martin Kopperud.

Jimi Somewhere:

“The video was written & directed by myself & my friend Martin Kopperud. We wanted to make something that felt like a short film. Some coming of age shit. I love movies and while writing songs I try to write as cinematically as possible. So finally having the budget to make a video that felt like a movie too was so sick. This was my first time directing and it was such a learning experience, but the whole crew was so amazing. Very thankful to be working with such young geniuses.”

“Blue Skies’ is me reminiscing about a heartbreak I went through when I was, like, 15. Being young and in love can be so painful.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Anders Gjærde

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.