Jimi Jules Returns With 'My City's On Fire'

Jimi Jules returns with new single 'My City's On Fire'.

The producer released his 'Ham The Monkey' EP in April, a playful excursion that seemed to match our growing social confidence.

Since then, he's begun work on his second full length project; it's titled '+' - watch out Ed Sheeran - and will be released in Spring 2022.

His first album since 2016, '+' is led by new track 'My City's On Fire' and it's a direct, electro-inflected statement.

Out now on Innervisions, it matches clinical, sub-zero electronics against those repetitive, pop-edged vocals.

An immediate and engaging return, you can check out 'My City's On Fire' below.

- - -