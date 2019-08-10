Jim-E Stack links with Bon Iver on new single 'Jeanie'.

The songwriter's new album 'EPHEMERA' is incoming, and it boasts a truly stellar guest cast.

Octavian contributes, alongside BROCKHAMPTON member Bearface, Empress Of, Dijon Kacy Hill, and more.

Bon Iver appears on new single 'Jeanie', and it utilises his voice in an extremely unexpected, buoyant fashion.

A rare extrovert moment, 'Jeanie' builds on its striking opening line: “Don’t want you to feel too much...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.