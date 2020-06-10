J.I. Speaks From The Heart With 'Letter 2 U'

Rising Brooklyn rapper J.I. has shared his new single 'Letter 2 U' in full.

Formerly known as J.I. Prince Of New York, the rapper has shortened his name and delivered a concise new single.

'Letter 2 U' has a neat sense of melody, but there's also a lyrical playfulness that is quietly revealing.

A reflective piece, the song finds J.I. working through the mistakes that occur before the demise of a relationship.

Kid Art directs the visuals, one that intersperses Crown Heights, Brooklyn, with references to Greek mythology.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.