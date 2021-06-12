J.I. Hits Hard On New Single 'Murda'

J.I. locates a fresh directness on new single 'Murda'.

The new release follows soulful summer burner 'Taken For Granted', which dipped into his fondness for R&B.

With winter upon us J.I. ups the temperature on his new single, with 'Murda' tapping into rap fire.

Sullen and completely direct, the moody release displays his penmanship, and his ear for crisp production finesse.

A heavy duty return, it comes equipped with some Austin McCracken directed visuals which take you out with J.I. and posse on the streets of New York.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Louis Browne

