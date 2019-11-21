Jhené Aiko Drops Soulful New Roller 'P*$$Y FAIRY (OTW)'

LA riser Jhené Aiko ended 2019 with a flurry of standout releases.

Working with Rae Sremmurd on 'Sativa', she also paired with Big Sean on smash hit 'None Of Your Concern'.

The next 12 months will be vital, then, with Jhené Aiko now sharing a brand new single.

Out now, 'P*$$Y FAIRY (OTW)' is an explicit but soulful roller, the outstanding, arena-level production packed with subtle detail.

The video places Jhené at the forefront, weaving her way around a simple but addictive dance routine fans will be desperately trying to learn.

Tune in now.

