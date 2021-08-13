JGrrey Teams Up With Finn Askew On 'Lavish'

JGrrey returns with new single 'Lavish'.

The track affords the R&B vocalist space to expand her soulful vision, with added rhymes from the one and only Finn Askew.

The two seem to push each other into a different space, with JGrrey rising to the challenge of her collaborator.

Succinct and carefully finessed, 'Lavish' is equipped with a stylish video that - says the vocalist - "is all about the pace that we are constantly trying to keep up. It’s about the speed in which we strive for success to be able to live the lives we want to lead..."

Director JAW comments...

"When scheming up the Lavish music video, J and I were keen to create a heavily stylised performance piece. Narratively the concept is relatively straightforward, the project depicts a seemingly glamorous journey that is ultimately short lived - in my mind this leads to a multitude of ideas surrounding success, false promises, the struggles of fame and the loneliness that comes with pursuing one's own ambitions."

"Conversely the relationship between our protagonists - J and Finn - as well as the performance work of the dancers - highlights the power of a collective force striving to accomplish a shared goal."

Tune in now.

- - -