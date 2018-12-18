JGrrey Soars On 'Pretty Insane'

London vocalist JGrrey soars on new track 'Pretty Insane'.

Making her debut with soulful jewel 'All For You' last year, the voice of JGrrey is rapidly becoming one of the capital's most bewitching assets.

New EP ‘Grrey Daze’ drops on March 8th, with lead song 'Pretty Insane' finding JGrrey raising the bar once more.

Crystalline soul with a future-facing slant, it comes backed with some ultra-stylish Harry Cauty directed visuals.

JGrrey states: “I wanted to show how freely my mind wonders, how many times I’m unsure of whether something has happened or if it was a daydream, that fine line between a memory and a dream…”

Tune in below.

JGrrey is set to play her debut headline show at London's Hackney Creative Social Club on March 20th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.