JFDR's 'shimmer' Speaks In Whispers

Icelandic artist JFDR will release new album 'New Dreams' on March 13th.

The songwriter - real name Jófríður Ákadóttir - utilises a restrained, minimalist palette, with her sparsity allied to a tenderness of touch.

New album 'New Dreams' is out in March, with JFDR stating the central question: “Are you more comfortable in your dreams or in reality?”

Each song seems to locate fluid pathways between both realms, with 'shimmer' acting as a viaduct between the subconscious mind and the waking world.

The hushed vocal verges on a whisper, while the tender lyricism speaks of “loving someone who is a bit broken...”

Out now, it's a beautiful act of restraint from the Icelandic artist.

Catch JFDR at St Pancras Old Church in London on January 30th.

Photo Credit: Anna Maggý

