Jevon Reconnects With His Brazilian Roots On 'Playboy'

Jevon has always been searching for something.

As big as his 'Spirits & Chaos' EP was, he wanted more - pursing an inner quest, looking for a personal truth.

The journey took him to Brazilian, a way for the UK rapper to re-connect with his South American roots.

Hitting up legendary producer Daniel Ganjaman, he began tracing pathways between UK rap and baile culture, resulting in some startling experiments.

New single 'Playboy' is the culmination of this, adding a latin edge to his rock-hard flow for something genuinely fresh.

Out now, the full video offers a glimpse into this journey - watch it now.

Tune in now.

Catch Jevon at London's Dingwalls venue on November 27th.

