Jevon + Joe Fox For Clash Live At Metropolis Studios

Starting off the year in style we are back at Metropolis Studios on Tuesday 24th March hosting our renowned RSVP only Clash Live showcase within the confines of world famous Studio A.

In collaboration with Ellesse in style, we are extremely excited to unveil our performers for this months residency.

The first 100 people to RSVP via the form below will get spaces on the guestlist for themselves and a friend to attend. Please note the show is an 18+ event.

- - -

The event takes place on Tuesday 24th March, starting at 19:00 and finishing around 22:30.

Address:

Metropolis Studios,

The Powerhouse Chiswick,

London W4 1SY

Please note the bar is 18+ and ID maybe requested.

- - -

JEVON:

Jevon has always been searching for something.

As big as his 'Spirits & Chaos' EP was, he wanted more - pursing an inner quest, looking for a personal truth.

That journey last year took him to Brazil, a way for the UK rapper to re-connect with his South American roots.

Hitting up legendary producer Daniel Ganjaman, he began tracing pathways between UK rap and baile culture, resulting in some startling experiments.

'Playboy' was the culmination of that, adding a latin edge to his rock-hard flow for something genuinely fresh.

The full video below offers a glimpse into this journey. Do not miss Jevon performing for Clash Live, sign-up now via the form below.

Tune in now...

- - -

JOE FOX: