Jetta's 'Honey' Is A Bittersweet Return

Robin Murray
News
16 · 12 · 2021

Soulful riser Jetta returns with new single 'Honey'.

Out now, it pushes her rise even further, following the success of 'Livin' and 'He Usually Likes Boys'.

There's a touch of melancholy to 'Honey' however, with Jetta's R&B tinged delivery augmented by something bittersweet.

The lyrics speak of loss and yearning, but this is all balanced by the warmth of those residual memories.

“'Honey' is that bittersweet feeling of loss, a sense of longing, yearning whilst bathing in the happy memories of what once was, and knowing that change is the only constant,” says Jetta. “To quote Manuel de Melo ”a pleasure you suffer, an ailment you enjoy."

Jetta
